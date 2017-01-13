Yesterday morning, I published a story about the silent spread of resistance against the antibiotic of last resort, colistin—a major step toward the emergence of a superbug resistant to all antibiotics. While reporting this story, I interviewed Alex Kallen, an epidemiologist at the CDC, and I asked if anyone had found such a superbug yet. “Funny you should ask,” he said.
A Woman Was Killed By a Superbug Resistant to All 26 American Antibiotics
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:56 AM
