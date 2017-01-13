Newsvine

Joe Biden surprised with Presidential Medal of Freedom – VIDEO

Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:30 AM
A teary-eyed Joe Biden accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama on Thursday. The vice-president received the medal – the highest US civilian honor – at a ceremony at the White House. Obama said he was bestowing the honor on Biden for ‘faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations’

