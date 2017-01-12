Newsvine

Here's What Happened When Yahoo! Finance Tweeted, 'Trump Wants a Much N--ger Navy'

Seeded by Ms CYPRAH
Seeded on Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:02 AM
The person who runs Yahoo! Finance’s Twitter account should probably learn how to proofread the tweets before either scheduling them or sending them out live. In a tweet that was simply supposed to state that Donald Trump wants a bigger Navy, it actually said something totally different:

