Did you know that some body fat is worse than others? When I was a trainee surgeon, the fat that was on the inside, snuggled around the organs, was a glistening yellow, with a healthy blood supply. But these internal fat deposits are now accused of being health hazards. Like all sinister things, they go under various names – visceral, intraperitoneal, active or belly fat. And we’re not talking about “love handles” of subcutaneous fat beneath our skin. Visceral fat is linked to a higher risk of insulin resistance and diabetes. These, in turn, increase the risk of strokes, heart disease and some cancers.
What is belly fat and how can you shift it?
