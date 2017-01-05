Newsvine

ABC Ratings Took Major Dive When Megyn Kelly Appeared on Good Morning America

We all know by now that Megyn Kelly opted to sign a comprehensive deal with NBC. It is also clear that competitor ABC News had been one of the top suitors. She even turned down a handsome $100 million package from Fox News to go to the peacock network for far less money. But, could Kelly’s recent appearance on Good Morning America have stopped that network from competing harder for the Fox News host? Mediaite has learned that the minute-by-minute ratings for GMA took a major (and surprising) dive during her segment on November 15 to promote her new book, Settle For More. 

