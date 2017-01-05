Newsvine

Americans BLAST Hypocrite Mitch McConnell For Whining About Democrat Plan To Block Trump's SCOTUS Noms

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH
Seeded on Thu Jan 5, 2017 6:11 AM
Karma is a bitch and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is learning that the hard way.

For nearly a year, Republicans viciously blocked President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court in a purely partisan refusal to do their jobs out of sheer hatred and contempt.

Donald Trump is now set to take over the White House and now McConnell is whining because Democrats are about to demonstrate what “turnabout is fair play” means.

Senator Chuck Schumer and his Democratic minority intend to block Trump’s Supreme Court picks, indefinitely if need be to make sure Republicans do not get to fill the empty seat.

