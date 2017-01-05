GOP Congresswoman Destroyed In Her Own Poll On Repealing Obamacare (TWEETS)

Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn (TN) decided to launch an online poll to ask, “Do you support the repeal of Obamacare? RT if you do, and share what you want to see as the replacement.” OK, we know online polls aren’t for reals but conservatives tell us they are so we’re just going to believe them this one time. And the survey says: 84 percent do not want Obamacare repealed. Only 16 percent called for a repeal.

Do you support the repeal of Obamacare? RT if you do, and share what you want to see as the replacement.

— Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 3, 2017

Nearly 8,000 people took the poll.