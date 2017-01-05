Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2130 Seeds: 13889 Comments: 79515 Since: Jun 2007

GOP Congresswoman Destroyed In Her Own Poll On Repealing Obamacare (TWEETS) |

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: Addicting Info
Seeded on Thu Jan 5, 2017 6:03 AM
Discuss:

Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn (TN) decided to launch an online poll to ask, “Do you support the repeal of Obamacare? RT if you do, and share what you want to see as the replacement.” OK, we know online polls aren’t for reals but conservatives tell us they are so we’re just going to believe them this one time. And the survey says: 84 percent do not want Obamacare repealed. Only 16 percent called for a repeal.

Do you support the repeal of Obamacare? RT if you do, and share what you want to see as the replacement.

— Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 3, 2017

Nearly 8,000 people took the poll.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor