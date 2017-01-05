Newsvine

Bernie Sanders Brings Giant Printout of a Donald Trump Tweet to Senate Floor

And it quickly became a meme

Bernie Sanders spoke on the Senate floor on Wednesday to urge Donald Trump to veto any cuts to Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid—and used one of the President-elect’s own tweets to prove his point.

As lawmakers debated the repeal of Obamacare, Sanders pointed out that Trump had previously said he would not cut the services through a giant printout of a tweet dating to May 2015.

