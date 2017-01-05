Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2130 Seeds: 13889 Comments: 79515 Since: Jun 2007

Mitch McConnell: 'American People Simply Will Not Tolerate' Democrats Blocking SCOTUS Nominee | VIDEO

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: Mediaite
Seeded on Thu Jan 5, 2017 5:41 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

During a news conference this afternoon on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) unironically stated that “the American people simply will not tolerate” the blocking of President-elect Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Saying that he hoped Democrats would give Trump’s Cabinet appointees the same treatment Republicans did in President Barack Obama’s first term, McConnell then took a shot at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s position on potentially leaving the seat open indefinitely.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor