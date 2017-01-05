Mitch McConnell: 'American People Simply Will Not Tolerate' Democrats Blocking SCOTUS Nominee | VIDEO

During a news conference this afternoon on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) unironically stated that “the American people simply will not tolerate” the blocking of President-elect Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Saying that he hoped Democrats would give Trump’s Cabinet appointees the same treatment Republicans did in President Barack Obama’s first term, McConnell then took a shot at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s position on potentially leaving the seat open indefinitely.