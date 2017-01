Every year millions of people make resolutions around their weight, the smoking habit, and finding a partner. Resolutions are supposed to improve our lives, enhance our lifestyle, and give us meaningful goals, but they are also difficult to keep, for a variety of reasons.

Did you make any new year resolutions for 2017? What are your chances of achieving them?

If you didn't make any, why not?

Should people bother with resolutions when they are often so difficult to keep?