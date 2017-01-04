Newsvine

The US could be vastly different a year from now. Here's how

Every administration tries to reshape American policy to reflect its ideals. But the discrepancy between outgoing president Barack Obama and president-elect Donald Trump is especially stark.

From health insurance access to abortion rights, Trump and his cabinet nominees proffer the opposite of the progressive stance that has defined the last eight years in this country.

And with a Republican-controlled House and Senate, it’s possible that our new chief executive could make real headway rolling back Obama’s agenda. Next year at this time, America could look very different different than it does today. Here are some issues that could be in the crosshairs.

