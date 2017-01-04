'Get that lie off your bus': the year's best slapdowns

“I think Donald just criticised me for preparing for this debate. And, yes, I did. And you know what else I prepared for? I prepared to be president. And I think that’s a good thing.” Hillary Clinton outwits Donald Trump, but he had the last laugh.

“Stephen Crabb has come under fire for links to a group that claims it can cure homosexuality, and, having had a quick look at him, he’s definitely cured me: his beaming face is like a grim party game where blindfolded children have to try to place the eyes on to an identikit photograph of a murderer.” Frankie Boyle weighs up the Tory leadership contenders ...