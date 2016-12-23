7 TED Talks That Will Make You Happier (and Smarter)

Fact: Bad days happen to good people. Even when you give up those old habits to be happier, switch up your morning routine, and do that one thing all female leaders do to be successful, sometimes the world has its own way. You can either see it as a hurdle or use the mess to your advantage and flip the script. It's as Tim Harford writes in his best-selling book Messy: "Life cannot be controlled. Life itself is messy." So what should you do when life throws you a curveball? There's one thing that always turns our frowns upside down: TED Talks. Tuning into the positive stories of others who have overcome adversity and personal struggles not only inspires gratitude but makes you realize how darn lucky we all are. It also inspires creativity, happiness, and makes you smarter. We pulled together the only TED Talks you need to watch when you're having a bad day—these TED Radio Hour Talks will change your life too.