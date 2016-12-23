Never mind Russia – it's the internet's culture of lies we should be tackling | Simon Jenkins

Everyone can lie. That is the agony and the ecstasy of the internet. It is guilt-free, open-season, licensed mendacity. You can forget the glory days when it was the empire of the weak, the kingdom of the free. It is like capitalism in the 19th century. It is raw, unfettered, unreliable power. We are right to fear it.

Barack Obama’s questioning of Russia’s reputed involvement in the American presidential election need not take long. Prima facie, it was blatant. Vladimir Putin’s denials are worth as much as Donald Trump’s.

They would deny it, wouldn’t they? Hacking and leaking private material about the Hillary Clinton campaign through WikiLeaks, along with Facebook’s facilitating of fake news, plausibly influenced a key demographic in three states with knife-edge results.