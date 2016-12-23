Fox News host Bill O'Reilly says left wants to take power from 'white establishment'

Bill O’Reilly lashed out at efforts to do away with the Electoral College as a racialised effort to quash the “white establishment” in US politics.

The Fox News pundit made his remarks following Donald Trump’s election win was finalised by electors across the country. Mr Trump, who lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by more than 2.8 million votes, achieved a narrow victory through the Electoral College.

Mr Trump continues to claim that he won in an historic landslide, but his 306 to 232 electoral win ranks 48th of the 58 votes in US history.