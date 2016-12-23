Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2128 Seeds: 13875 Comments: 79435 Since: Jun 2007

Fox News host Bill O'Reilly says left wants to take power from 'white establishment'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Fri Dec 23, 2016 4:43 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Bill O’Reilly lashed out at efforts to do away with the Electoral College as a racialised effort to quash the “white establishment” in US politics. 

The Fox News pundit made his remarks following Donald Trump’s election win was finalised by electors across the country. Mr Trump, who lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by more than 2.8 million votes, achieved a narrow victory through the Electoral College. 

Mr Trump continues to claim that he won in an historic landslide, but his 306 to 232 electoral win ranks 48th of the 58 votes in US history. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor