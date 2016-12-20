'And the winner is...' it's the 2016 awards for worst customer service

Another year of SOS pleas to my consumer column, Your Problems, has drawn to a close, and it seems churlish not to acknowledge the companies who have worked so hard to earn a mention in it.

Over the past 12 months I have discovered why you can’t book a flight if you’re Indonesian, and how a rail company can justify charging an extra £16.60 for the privilege of walking between two connecting stations. I’ve busted the myth that insuring your no-claims bonus prevents your premiums rising if you make a claim, and exposed the travel company which changed a customer’s wife into a man before demanding £124 to change her back, and investigated why doing your laundry can burn your house down.