Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2128 Seeds: 13875 Comments: 79438 Since: Jun 2007

'And the winner is...' it's the 2016 awards for worst customer service

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: theguardian.com
Seeded on Tue Dec 20, 2016 6:40 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 Another year of SOS pleas to my consumer column, Your Problems, has drawn to a close, and it seems churlish not to acknowledge the companies who have worked so hard to earn a mention in it.

Over the past 12 months I have discovered why you can’t book a flight if you’re Indonesian, and how a rail company can justify charging an extra £16.60 for the privilege of walking between two connecting stations. I’ve busted the myth that insuring your no-claims bonus prevents your premiums rising if you make a claim, and exposed the travel company which changed a customer’s wife into a man before demanding £124 to change her back, and investigated why doing your laundry can burn your house down.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor