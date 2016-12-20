Newsvine

Man stuns girlfriend with elaborate proposal – featuring police and Tasers | VIDEO

Police in one Alabama city said they helped stage a man’s arrest so that he could really just kneel down and propose to his terrified girlfriend.

With the help of two officers, Daiwon McPherson, 33, tricked his girlfriend, Shawna Blackmon, into thinking he was on the run and had a gun. The officers converged on the couple and other members of their biker community outside a gas station on Friday night. Blackmon said the scenario seemed real.

