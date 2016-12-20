The media stoke up racism on purpose. It's our duty to point that out | Phil McDuff

When Jo Cox was murdered, her killer shouted “Britain First” – the name of the political party formed by former BNP members, which has over 1.5m likes on Facebook. The Daily Mail buried the news of his conviction for murdering a sitting MP on page 30, almost as if the Mail thought it was somehow unimportant.

On Monday, a reported stabbing at Forest Hill railway station in London is said to have been preceded by anti-Muslim shouts. Our inability and unwillingness to acknowledge the role of our own culture in creating dangerous environments for minorities is insidious.

Ash Sarkar, a senior editor at Novara, spoke on Twitter after the alleged attack, saying: “These incidents are not a demonstration of violent rightwing politics invading the everyday, but a violent manifestation of the politics *of* the everyday.”