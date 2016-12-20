The US has an uncomfortable history where race relations are concerned continues to haunt the country to this day.
According to the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP), African Americans constitute “nearly one million of the total 2.3 million incarcerated population”. The disparity in prisons is just one indication of the racial inequality in the US.
Show these two headlines to anyone who says America doesn't have a race problem
