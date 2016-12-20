Newsvine

UN drops Wonder Woman because her breasts are too large

Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: Independent.co.uk
Seeded on Tue Dec 20, 2016 5:33 AM
Wonder Woman has had her golden tiara hung up and her ambassadorship to the UN relinquished after tens of thousands of people signed a petition calling on the organisation to ditch the comic book character.

Officials appointed the superhero as an ambassador in October, ahead of a 2017 empowerment campaign for women and girls. 

