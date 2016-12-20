Leaked documents show Donald Trump’s appointed secretary of state was a director of a Bahamas-based US-Russian oil company.
Rex Tillerson, whose suitability for the top government position was already under question due to his potential conflicts of interest with the energy industry and his ties to Russia, is now revealed to have been the former director of ExxonMobil’s Russian subsidiary.
Rex Tillerson revealed as former director of US-Russian oil company in Bahamas
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Dec 20, 2016 5:14 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment