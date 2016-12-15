Tell us: how are you preparing for the Trump presidency?

No one knows what damage a Donald Trump administration will wreak on America and the world. But there are many reasons to worry.

Trump once proposed banning Muslims and has expressed support for a registry of Muslims in America. He has repeatedly promised to build a wall between Mexico and the United States and deport millions of undocumented people. He has called for the end of Obamacare; rejects climate change and said abortion laws should be up to the states to decide. The list goes on and on.