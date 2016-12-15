Donald Trump condemned after children sit in on meeting with tech giants

Donald Trump has been widely condemned for allowing three of his children to sit in on a meeting in which he sought to offer an olive branch to the giant tech companies he criticised thoughout his campaign.

The market capitalization of the companies represented at the meeting - including Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook - exceeded $3 trillion and employs about 600,000 people. The attendees were a veritable who’s who in the industry, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet's Larry Page, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk.