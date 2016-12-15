Optimism May Propel Women to a Longer Life

Women who generally believe that good things will happen may live longer.

That's the suggestion of a new study that seems to affirm the power of positive thinking.

"This study shows that optimism is associated with reduced risk of death from stroke, respiratory disease, infection and cancer," said Eric Kim, co-lead author of the investigation.

"Optimistic people tend to act in healthier ways. Studies show that optimistic people exercise more, eat healthier diets and have higher quality sleep," said Kim, a research fellow in the department of social and behavioral sciences at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.