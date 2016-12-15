Newsvine

The Mental Health Crisis in Trump's America

SOURCE: The New York Times
A few days after Donald J. Trump was elected president, I started getting anxious phone calls from some of my patients. They were not just worried about the direction President-elect Trump might take the nation, but about how they were going to fare, given their longstanding and serious mental illnesses.

“Will I still have insurance and have my medications covered?” one depressed patient asked me.

As a psychiatrist, I wish that I could be more reassuring to my patients during a highly stressful political transition, but in truth, they have reason to worry.

