President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign manager once worked closely with a group of anti-immigrant extremists and conspiracy theorists, creating polls aimed at generating ill feeling towards Muslim Americans.
Kellyanne Conway, who now acts as a senior aide to Mr Trump, ran a polling firm which has worked with the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) – an organisation described as an anti-immigrant hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center – for 20 years.
Trump aide Kellyanne Conway created 'inaccurate' polls about Muslims for anti-immigration extremists
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Dec 15, 2016 4:01 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment