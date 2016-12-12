Nigel Farage is not 'controversial' – he is toxic. Why do we keep giving him airtime? | Nesrine Malik

A few weekends ago, if one had the misfortune of timing it so, it was possible to be reading a front-page story on how Nigel Farage feared for his life while listening to him on his two-hour weekly LBC radio show as he spoke about how he feared for his life, and watching a TV news bulletin reporting on how Nigel Farage feared for his life.

It is sinister how ever-present Farage has become in the public domain. His constant appearances are uncorrelated to incident or relevance. Impervious to plane crashes, seven failed attempts at election to parliament, and even his own resignations, Farage bellows from every medium about how Britain is intolerant of his views and how he receives so little airtime compared with mainstream politicians who are constantly muzzling him and muscling him off his podium.