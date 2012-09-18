How F**king Dare You.

Hey Mitt, put your foot in your mouth long enough for me to say something. When the news broke today that you said, and I quote...

“My job is not to worry about those people,” Mitt Romney said of the 47 percent of Americans who are likely to vote for Barack Obama. “I’ll never convince them they should take personal responsibility and care for their lives.”

...I didn't think too much about it. It sounded like another arrogant thing to say to cater to your dumb, dirt-poor Republican voting base that thinks they're better than everyone else around them in the same situation.

But the more I thought about it, the angrier I got.