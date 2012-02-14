Do you feel more loving on Valentine's Day, or just the same? (Poll)

In case you are still asleep and don't realise the significance of today, it is the feast of St Valentine, the patron saint of lovers! :o)

Single people often use today as an excuse to get in touch with someone they might fancy, but haven't had the courage to make the arrpproach before. This is a great day for exploring possibilities with someone we are attracted to. Or for those in relationships to make that partner or loved one feel extra special.

Do you celebrate it and make a fuss today, to show that love even more, or doesn't it matter to you at all?

Share your thoughts on this.

While you're thinking, A HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY to you you and hope your day is magical! :o)