British report suggests a 21-hour working week. Would you be in favour of that? (Poll)

A report by the New Economics Foundation in the UK has suggested that the working week should be reduced from 38 hours to 21 hours so that people have more time to relax and enjoy themselves and their families. The report notes that while some people are overburdened with work (like having overtime and two jobs) others have no jobs at all. As a result: "Family life, neighbourhood networks, time with children and quality of life for older people are all diminished, with painful results for society that sometimes get lumped together and lamented as 'Broken Britain'."

A much shorter working week would help to tackle environment issues (less carbon emissions, for example); inequality in working conditions and provide more time for people to simply enjoy themselves, or so it hopes! In effect, there would be "more time to be better parents, better citizens, better carers and better neighbours. And we could even become better employees: less stressed, more in control, happier in our jobs and more productive".

That is very attractive on paper but whether it would actually work would depend primarily on employers themselves introducing flexible patterns of employment. But would many current workaholics pay it any attention? Would the reduced earnings be adequate for living, or would people end up getting two 21-hour jobs per week to compensate, thus defeating the primary objective? What would people do with their free time? And would the novelty wear off rather quickly after the first few weeks of more time to fill? Most important, can current lifestyles be maintained by such a dramatic decrease in hours unless people were getting the same pay?

These are all important aspects that would need to be taken into account. But how do you see it?

Would you welcome a 21 hour week for all the social, familial and emotional benefits you could have from it? Perhaps more relationships would be saved? Children might be better looked after? Perhaps we would also have time to simply stop and smell the roses?

What say you?