Reactive or Proactive? Still undecided about where to go after Newsvine? This info might help...

My welcome page at Minds.com

Many Viners are still puzzled about Newsvine's closure, while others have seized the moment and have already migrated somewhere else, while living dual lives on Newsvine! I am one of those, and I have chosen to locate on Minds.com. I believe it suits my personality and aspirations, it is less restricted, it has an easygoing interface and navigation, and seems fun to be on. Those of us who are already there are having a great time.

Two other articles have been written about Minds.com which explain its technical workings, and I have no wish to repeat their content. I am taking it from a different angle - a layman's simple summary of how you can make it work for you, even as an observer.

Newsvine is a REACTiVE site: you react to posts but not quite in real time. If you do not post articles/seeds, then the enjoyment is less as you are limited to lurking, observing or just commenting. Minds.com is entirely PROACTIVE. It operates in real time to keep every user involved. YOU decide what you want to do with your time there, and if you're the competitive sort who wants to watch your points grow, you won't go unrewarded.

Naturally, the site benefits writers the most (as shown by its points system that forms the backbone of the site). The highest number of points are given for blogs. But going by the activity chart below, you can get points by doing all sorts of things, like simply clicking on their Newsfeed page every hour (50 points per time!). These can then be used to promote your articles to the rest of the site (if you write/seed), or can be offered to other writers for money (1 cent per 10 points) for them to use to promote their stuff. Very cool.

Activity Reward Points

Posting seeds are very easy too. Just drop a link into your status box, and voila! The article appears without any fanfare. You can also see the real time viewing figures for your seed/article, and you also have the chance to make friends (called subscribers) who will see your postings on their main page. Navigation is very easy too, and the poster has full control over their comments. For serious writers, there is an advert sharing scheme, and a chance to monetise your blogs. I will have to wait a while to see the reality of that, and will report further on it.

Minds.com has a lovely atmosphere: clean modern appeal, up to date, and little censorship. For me it is a natural home as a follow on to Newsvine, so I'm a happy bunny. I am grateful to all the Viners who welcomed me there, and helped me to set up, especially Wheel. Most appreciated, thank you. I thought I would also do my bit and encourage a few more Viners to come and sample what it's got to offer. It might not be your cup of tea, but at least you now the basics and can decide for yourself.

Time to stop the sad complaining about Newsvine's demise and start the positive action. It doesn't matter were you go: whether News Talkers, Reddit, Minds.com, or otherwise. Just choose somewhere. There's a world of opportunities waiting out there.

I hope this is helpful. :o)