6 Catastrophes With Horrifying Aftermaths History Left Out

Every soul-crushing catastrophe in history has exactly one good thing in common: the part where it's over. The survivors are safe, the heroes are celebrated, and the rest of humanity can focus on picking an appropriate filter for our Facebook profile photos.

But here's the rub: A whole lot of these disasters have insanely nightmarish aftermaths that, for reasons of general human sanity, nobody ever talks about. Except us, apparently. Uh, you're welcome?