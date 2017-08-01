Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2134 Seeds: 14326 Comments: 81394 Since: Jun 2007

6 Catastrophes With Horrifying Aftermaths History Left Out

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCRACKED.com
Seeded on Tue Aug 1, 2017 3:56 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Every soul-crushing catastrophe in history has exactly one good thing in common: the part where it's over. The survivors are safe, the heroes are celebrated, and the rest of humanity can focus on picking an appropriate filter for our Facebook profile photos.

But here's the rub: A whole lot of these disasters have insanely nightmarish aftermaths that, for reasons of general human sanity, nobody ever talks about. Except us, apparently. Uh, you're welcome?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor