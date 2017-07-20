Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2134 Seeds: 14323 Comments: 81369 Since: Jun 2007

Six ways Trump is 'dismantling' the US after six months in office

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: theguardian.com
Seeded on Thu Jul 20, 2017 8:24 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Business and the economy Given all that Donald Trump promised the business world during his bombastic campaign, it’s tempting to dismiss the president’s first six months with a “meh”. It would also be myopic.

While protesters are worried about the future, the president has so far failed to pass his tax reforms, which business wanted. But at the same time fears that his China rhetoric, threats of trade wars and tweets about penalties for US businesses who ship jobs overseas, have not amounted to much.

The economic trends started under Obama have continued: stock markets have continued their giddy ride to uncharted highs, unemployment has continued to drift down and interest rates have remained low.

Trump’s overture may seem a little weak, but the president has already made significant moves and still more may be happening in the wings.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor