If Trump visits, let's greet him with the chorus of mocking middle fingers he deserves | Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett

Does there remain a single potential act of idiocy that, by this point, would surprise any of us were it committed by Donald Trump? Trump’s latest attempts to smear the London mayor, Sadiq Khan – while the latter leads our city through the aftermath of a painful terrorist attack – are simultaneously beyond the pale and tediously par for the course.

As ever, Trump cakes his bigotry in the camp maquillage of false concern for the city and its inhabitants, when it’s clear that this man is incapable of human empathy, and has, furthermore, seemingly chosen to attack Khan so vehemently because he is a Muslim.