Banking jobs denied to young people due to having 'wrong accents''

poor presentationYoung people from disadvantaged backgrounds are being denied jobs in finance because they have the “wrong” accent and do not wear the correct clothes, a new study has found.

Four fifths of banking leaders said they thought candidates from poorer backgrounds were less likely to secure a job in finance because of how they came across during interviews, according to polling carried out by YouGov on behalf of the Sutton Trust and Deutsche Bank.

Issues relating to presentation were considered to be more of a holdback than poor exam and university grades or lack of relevant work experience.