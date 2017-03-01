Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2131 Seeds: 14100 Comments: 80345 Since: Jun 2007

Donald Trump blames military for botched Yemen raid that left one Navy Seal dead: 'They lost Ryan'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 4:47 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Weeks after a U.S. Navy SEAL was killed in a covert mission in Yemen, Trump has resisted accepting responsibility for authorizing the mission and the subsequent death of Senior Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens.

In an interview with Fox News that aired Tuesday morning, Trump said the mission "was started before I got here."

He noted that the operation was something his generals "were looking at for a long time doing."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor