Weeks after a U.S. Navy SEAL was killed in a covert mission in Yemen, Trump has resisted accepting responsibility for authorizing the mission and the subsequent death of Senior Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens.
In an interview with Fox News that aired Tuesday morning, Trump said the mission "was started before I got here."
He noted that the operation was something his generals "were looking at for a long time doing."
Donald Trump blames military for botched Yemen raid that left one Navy Seal dead: 'They lost Ryan'
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 4:47 AM
