Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2131 Seeds: 14085 Comments: 80277 Since: Jun 2007

A Citizens' Petition Calls For A New French President: Barack Obama

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNPR
Seeded on Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:33 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The French presidential campaign has been marked by scandal, surprises and upsets as the April election approaches.

Now a petition is calling for an even bigger plot twist: the return of President Barack Obama. As in, French President Barack Obama.

Earlier this week, the Obama 2017 campaign was launched, calling for the former U.S. president to step forward as a candidate in the French election while there's still time.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor