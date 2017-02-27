The French presidential campaign has been marked by scandal, surprises and upsets as the April election approaches.
Now a petition is calling for an even bigger plot twist: the return of President Barack Obama. As in, French President Barack Obama.
Earlier this week, the Obama 2017 campaign was launched, calling for the former U.S. president to step forward as a candidate in the French election while there's still time.
A Citizens' Petition Calls For A New French President: Barack Obama
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:33 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment