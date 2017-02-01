'Humanity comes before special relationship': UK protesters on US travel ban

Thousands of people gathered in cities across the UK on Monday, to protest against Donald Trump’s travel ban on US arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries and the freeze on refugee admissions.

Demonstrators voiced concern about the UK government’s weak response to Trump’s ban and the apparent prioritising of the UK’s renewed special relationship with the US in the post-Brexit era. A petition calling for the US president’s visit to the UK not to be classed as a state visit has passed 1.6m signatures.

About 10,000 people were thought to have marched on Downing Street in London, with large demonstrations also taking place in cities across the UK including Cardiff, Edinburgh, Manchester and Oxford. They showed solidarity with the thousands of protesters in the US, who gathered at airports in various cities on Sunday and who also see the ban as divisive, dangerous and discriminatory.