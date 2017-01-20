I've lived through six presidential inaugurations, and this is the scariest. America's day of reckoning is here

Inaugurations normally are this rather staid city’s four-yearly knees-up. Washington DC may vote 90 per cent Democrat, but whichever party is taking charge of the White House, a new president means a days-long round of parties and galas, celebs and sold-out hotels. I’ve lived here through six of them, and all that is true this year as well.

But this third week of January 2017 feels different: weird and – for anyone not a diehard Trumpista – scary as well.

It’s not just that a business magnate-cum-reality TV mogul, with next to no knowledge of policy, with not a day’s experience in an elected office or public service, is about to become what is quaintly known as the world’s most powerful man, with the means of annihilating the planet at his fingertips.