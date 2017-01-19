“For me, my faith informs my life. I try and spend a little time on my knees every day. But it all for me begins with cherishing the dignity, the worth, the value of every human life.”
These are the words of Indiana Governor-turned-Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who outlined during a debate last year why he did not agree with a woman’s right to choose.
Mike Pence poses biggest threat to women in a generation, say campaigners
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:10 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment