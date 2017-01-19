Why don't I enjoy life? You asked Google – here's the answer | Anouchka Grose

I’d like to begin by shelving the obvious, contemporary answer to the question “Why don’t I enjoy life?”: “Because you have a chemical imbalance in your brain, which can be fixed with medication.” I wouldn’t want to put anyone off doing anything that might help their suffering, but this answer needs to stop being so pushy and get to the back of the queue: there are plenty of perfectly valid reasons for not enjoying life.

The curious thing about this question is that it’s asked in the negative. “Why do I enjoy life?” could be considered equally perplexing. The use of the negative seems to suggest that enjoyment is the norm and non-enjoyment a deviation. But is life really meant to be fun? Or is it far too intrinsically difficult? Some schools of thought, such as stoicism, might advise you to stop even trying to have a great time. Others, like hedonism, take enjoyment to be the main aim.